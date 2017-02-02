Lesson from Korean War

The recent missile tests by North Korea have emphasized the significance of the Korean War, the United Nations action described by some as the most brutal war in U.S. history, which held the Communist forces in check and established the 38th parallel as the boundary between North and South Korea.
This is considered by some as the last war or military action the United States actually won, as clearly indicated by the democratic government and industrial strength of South Korea today.
Though outnumbered by the communists, U.N. forces bravely and resolutely held the “Pusan Perimeter” until reinforcements arrived, thus preventing the North Korean army and their Chinese allies from occupying the entire peninsula. Pusan, or Busan as it was also known, was the major Korean seaport on the Sea of Japan and only 100 miles from the main Japanese island of Honshu.
It is worth noting the Korean War was the first and most successful U.N. military action in history. Perhaps our politicians and presidential candidates should bear this in mind when considering a course of action with respect to current military threats elsewhere in the world.
Chet Care
Commander, Central Ky. Chapter
Korean War Veterans Association
Frankfort
