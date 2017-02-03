Voter beware

While campaigning for the state House, C. Wesley Morgan said he would fight crime and addiction, fix the state pension system and reform taxes. Once elected, the liquor dealer from Richmond has spent his time sponsoring bills that would benefit the liquor industry.
During confirmation hearings for U.S. attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions promised to protect the civil rights of all citizens, but what assurance do we have, beside his word?
Gov. Bevin hasn’t kept his campaign promise to release his tax returns, and who thinks Donald Trump will ever reveal his?
Promises are meaningless claims aimed at winning our trust. Citizens need to be as wary when choosing public officials as consumers are seeking bids from contractors, with similar contractual protection. Why shouldn’t we require candidates to put their commitments in writing and specify the work they agree to do for us? Written claims might be more realistic or honest, and we would have a way to hold them accountable.
Marilyn Swan
Lexington
Comments