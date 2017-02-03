What would Jesus drive?

I’m confused. All those blue-collar mental giants who voted for Gov. Matt Bevin and his Republican-controlled legislature are now surprised that these greedy good ol’ boys are going to take even more from those who don’t have much, and help make the rich even richer? The most mind-numbing scenario imaginable. Poor people voted against their own best interest.
A lot of those same people will really be loving life when the greedy folks they’ve elected to the presidency and Congress take away their health care, among other things. Oh, that’s all going to make America really great again.
Many of these same folks say they want America to become a more Christian country. No they don’t: Christ said we should feed the hungry, help the poor, etc. Sounds like they have been brainwashed by the slimy televangelists like Joel Osteen, Paula White, Jerry Falwell Jr. You know, the ones who say God wants us all to be driving a Mercedes.
Chris Walker
Lexington
