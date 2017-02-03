Vols better than Cats

Kentucky may have five-star, blue-chip basketball players throughout the roster, but the Tennessee Vols have a much better coach. Rick Barnes is the best in the SEC, and one of the best in the nation. He has one five-star player, Robert Hubbs, but what a great bunch he has assembled. No coach is doing a better job with such a young team. Kentucky and John Calipari can get their five-stars, and have them for one or two years, but I will take Barnes any day. Congratulations to him for a great win against a good team. Tennessee is very fortunate and thankful to have Barnes as its coach. Go Big Orange.
Jerry Moore
Mount Carmel, Tenn.
