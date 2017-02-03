Bishop John Stowe says faiths affirm love not fear

It is heartening to read the stories in the Herald-Leader which highlight both law-abiding Muslims contributing to our local community and the stories of good neighbors uniting with them to affirm them in a fearful time.
It is important to see the leaders of various faith traditions in our community coming together and confirming the importance of being a welcoming community in which every person is treated with dignity. We must all resist unjust policies which do not conform to the founding ideals of our nation and work to overcome executive orders that are deceptive, unclear and unjust.
As people of faith, we must both extend compassion to the newcomer and strive to overcome the ignorance and false information that is poisoning the political process and feeding irrational fears which manifest themselves in acts of violence and hatred.
Bishop John Stowe
Catholic Diocese of Lexington
