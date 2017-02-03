Shoddy work so far, POTUS

I am reminded of the quote, “Stupid is as stupid does,” from “Forrest Gump” each time I read about a new Donald Trump executive order. The new president is supposed to be a great businessman. To set up a new procedure, you must do a lot of vetting of how that procedure will impact your company, its customers and employees.
The president did not properly vet the seven-country ban on immigration. Being the president of the United States is a serious job and we, the people, cannot accept the shoddy workmanship shown thus far.
We need to call or e-mail the president and tell him that we need him to shape up and take this job seriously. We do not need to know that he does not like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings on “The Apprentice.”
Tom Sweeney
Lexington
