Broad attack on GOP

I was surprised and disappointed that you ran Paul Krugman’s column “Trump’s crew corrupt and incompetent.” He names Betsy DeVos and Rex Tillerson, two appointees and Monica Crowley who withdrew. Then says there’s a “pattern.”
With that, he declares the incoming administration will be “blatantly corrupt,” and the typical nominee is “ethically challenged.” He goes on to vent on the “botched occupation of Iraq” and the handling of Katrina hurricane response.
Krugman’s piece is really an omnibus damnation of all things Republican. It is not a thoughtful piece. It’s a remarkably intolerant rant against things he doesn’t like. There is nothing in it that invites a reasoned, civil exchange or that shows any regard for other possible viewpoints.
James V. Heidinger II
Nicholasville
