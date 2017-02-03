Finally, the truth about Bowling Green Massacre, those poor, innocent cars

Finally word has come out about the lying, liberal press and its role in suppressing news in Kentucky. From no less than a prominent spokesman for the president, Kellyanne Conway, we hear of the “Bowling Green massacre.”
I have long thought that there was something insidious about a sinkhole right underneath the showroom of America’s iconic sports car, the Corvette. An explosive device could well have been placed under the exact site of the showroom and programmed to detonate at whatever time these terrorists decided.
We all should be pleased that such information is provided to us by a benevolent and upfront government.
Dave Palmquist
Lexington
