Cynical move on coal

You can say one thing about Sen. Mitch McConnell: There is no end to his hypocrisy.
After admitting that his “war on coal” was mostly empty rhetoric, he has now voted to make it easier for coal companies to taint the water supplies across the nation.
And while pushing to have President Donald Trump’s unqualified cabinet choices rammed through the Senate, he is crying about “unprecedented obstruction,” conveniently forgetting that he is the very one who has brought Congress to its sorry present state.
His commentaries printed in the Herald-Leader would be laughable if not so tragic.
He shows how much he thinks of his constituency and their ability to see through him.
William W. House
London
