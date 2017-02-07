McConnell doesn’t care

Reading about Sen. Mitch McConnell finally coming out from under his rock to “lead” the Senate as it allows coal-mining companies to foul our water and our air, I can’t help thinking that he cares so little for the people in Kentucky and the rest of the country.
But then as I read more news I saw that he is also leading the country to allow Social Security recipients with mental instabilities to legally buy firearms.
What I think of this “representative” is unlikely printable in this paper, so I’ll use a line from John Lennon who asked, “How do you sleep?”
Steve Mecham
Georgetown
Comments