Show some consideration

I have no respect for people who take up two parking spaces and illegally use handicapped facilities. I have a nice vehicle, but it’s not going to take up to two spaces because I have faith in my fellow man to be careful when opening their vehicle doors.
As for using handicapped facilities when you are not authorized, sooner or later, karma is going to make sure you will be authorized to use them legitimately.
And don’t get me started on the use or non-use of the handicapped placard that is supposed to hang from the rear-view mirror — not laid on the dash. The only time they are to be placed on the dash is if there is no rear-view mirror, which I’m sure is a violation in itself.
The bottom line: Just play the game fair. Respect your fellow man and yourself.
Glenn Powell
Winchester
