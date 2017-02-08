Emperor has no sense

President Donald Trump said he would release his tax returns, but now says he won’t. He said his inaugural crowds were bigger than what we saw. He said 3 million to 5 million undocumented people voted and robbed him of the popular vote, but offers no proof of this absurdity.
He is not being truthful and is irrationally fixated and·delusional. It would be funny if it were not so seriously sad.
The little boy in the story said that the emperor has no clothes. Sadly, we can now add that he has no sense either. As insignificant as any one person may be, when this ends badly, as it surely will, I don’t want it to be said that I stood by and never uttered a single word.
Steve O’Connor
West Liberty
