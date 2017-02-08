Losers are the haters

I have never seen so many angry letters or columns from people who are obviously electoral losers.
Retired professor Mike Rivage-Seul accuses America of becoming, “loud, boorish, fearful, uneducated, racist, sexist, domineering, undemocratic and xenophobic.” He says that “with this election, it is no longer possible to pretend otherwise.” There is always Canada, if Rivage-Seul is not happy here.
Funny that none of those who threatened to move to Canada if Donald Trump was elected have begun to move. All talk, no action, apparently.
Retired professor Robert E. Curran said that “one is left with the terrible conclusion that a critical mass of the American electorate has lost its mind, as well as its soul.” He complains that “madness swept across Middle America trampling under reason and decency and any kind of moral or intellectual discernment.”
What pretentiousness.
There are those holding up signs saying, “Love Trumps Hate.” Who is hating whom? It appears Rivage-Seul and Curran are among the haters, not Trump.
Ted Smith
Park Hills
