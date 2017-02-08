Siding with Yarmuth

The last election was the most ridiculous I’ve ever participated in. The people elected the most unqualified and disgusting person in the history of the country for president. He trash-talked minorities, said because he is a celebrity it is all right for him to fondle women, and mocked the disabled.
For these reasons, I do not blame Rep. John Yarmuth for not attending Donald Trump’s inauguration. Some of the same Republicans trashing him for not attending did not attend President Barack Obama’s inauguration. Obama has been one of the best presidents, even with Republicans opposing him on everything he has tried to do for us. Obama’s approval ratings are higher than Trump’s, and Obama is definitely more dignified.
Owen Humphress
Simpsonville
Comments