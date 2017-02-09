Trump’s media strategy deciphered

I know why President Donald Trump hates the press. It’s because of all of those creepy skeletons he’s got locked away in his master-bedroom-size closets. No one can convince me that he sleeps like a baby every night. What human being could sleep well with closets full of skeletons, which could jump out anytime?
Or worse, an investigative reporter could find out where he’s hiding some of those skeletons and help some escape. Trump’s strategy to combat the press is to cast the media as untrustworthy liars, and he started this on Day 1 of his campaign.
By repeatedly stating every single day that the media are corrupt, he is hoping that if one of those scary skeletons ever escapes from one of those closets and starts screaming bloody murder about some awful and horrendous deed he has committed, the American public will say, “There goes that lying press again, making stuff up, trying to make Donald Trump look bad. Poor President Trump.”
In his dreams.
It’s just a matter of time. Somebody is going to let the skeletons out, and they’re going to be roaming all over the country like “Walking Dead” zombies, following him wherever he goes, and there isn’t a thing he can do to stop it. The media have power.
Yolanda Averette
Lexington
