Barr should publish survey results

Rep. Andy Barr is asking many of us to complete his 2017 Constituent Survey. In return, I encourage Barr to publish online the results of his survey.
Many of us will find the information helpful. In addition, Barr can use the data to demonstrate how he is representing our views when he votes in Washington. Some Americans are finding it difficult to trust their government. Barr can strengthen our democracy by publishing data we provide and showing how he responds to it.
Kenneth S. Campbell
Lexington
