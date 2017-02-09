End abuse of all animals in Ky.

I read with shock and dismay the article about the barbaric practice of having sex with animals. The article said House Bill 143 would ban sexual assault on pets but would not address sex with other animals, partly because it might antagonize hunters, farmers and the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Anyone who would oppose a bill that would protect all animals from abuse has a depraved heart and no morals. The same is true of legislators who knowingly allow any form of animal abuse to continue. When legislators have the power to stop animal abuse and don’t, they are guilty of complicity and collusion with the abuser.
House Speaker Jeff Hoover reportedly said that the legislature should consider only “serious economy-related” bills. I worked 48 years; I know that jobs are important. I also know that it is a serious matter to abuse any of God’s creatures, human or animal. I can only pray that Hoover and other legislators will get a heart and ban all forms of animal abuse.
Gerry Burchett
Grayson
