Trumps treated worse than Obamas

I agree wholeheartedly with columnist Leonard Pitts’ praise of Michelle Obama. It is every bit deserved. But then he cites two very nasty, racist remarks made about her by two obscure officials. He goes on to infer that this kind of racism has been expressed by many, saying, “We’ve had over eight years of this.”
During my more than 80 years, I can safely say that no first family has gotten more positive coverage than the Obamas. All of Hollywood, the entertainment industry, magazines and television have given them one long, wet kiss, and I am happy for them. Why, even Fox News has repeatedly praised the Obamas for being an exemplary role-model family.
Now consider this: How many dress designers said they would not do a dress for Michele Obama if asked? How many entertainers said they would not perform at President Barack Obama’s inaugurations if asked?
Who, then, deserves our sympathy?
Orville Wolff
Nicholasville
