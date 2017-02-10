Investigate Trump claim

President Donald Trump makes the provocative claim that millions of votes were cast illegally, that the very process by which he was elected was corrupt.
It has been said that his supporters take him seriously but not literally and that the media have taken him literally but not seriously. It is time for the country and Congress to do both.
I call for Congress to have hearings on Trump’s claim, let him clarify what he knows of election fraud and when he found out about it. We need to know who told him about this conspiracy and who is involved.
I call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to convene an investigation to search for the truth with the same voracity with which the Benghazi hearings were conducted.
This is a constitutional crisis. Trump took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Making false claims about voter fraud is a violation of his oath.
I want the truth.
Ray Tucker Jr.
Somerset
