Marching for what?

I am trying to wrap my mind around what the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21 was all about. I’m trying to understand what rights they think have been lost or might be taken away from them. As a woman, I understand that I have rights as well as responsibilities. For instance:
I have the right to vote; however, it’s my responsibility to do so.
I have the right to work; however, it’s my responsibility to go to work.
I have the right to birth control; however, it’s my responsibility to use it.
I have the right to free speech; however, it's my responsibility to use my words cautiously to protect others’ rights.
I have the right to assemble; however, it’s my responsibility to assure I’m not damaging other people’s property in doing so.
There’s a difference between fighting for rights and shifting responsibility, and it seems that shifting responsibility is their true goal. What right has been or will be taken from them? Clearly they voted, didn’t they? Clearly they assembled. Clearly their freedom of speech is intact, as a good majority of them marched around shouting absurdities showing the nation their lack of tact and self-respect.
They do not represent me or the many women I know.
Linda Frame
Lexington
