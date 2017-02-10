The GOP bible

Real conservative beliefs: Men deserve 20 percent more pay than women for the same work. Americans can live on $7.25 an hour. Global warming is fiction. George W. Bush kept us safer than Barack Obama. One embassy attack under Obama is worse than 13 under Bush. Obamacare is unsustainable. Demeaning and groping women is fine. Donald Trump will unite America. Making fun of the disabled is acceptable. Fake postings by Macedonians are true because they bashed Hillary Clinton. Our hacked election wasn’t orchestrated by Vladmir Putin. Women aren’t fit to be leaders. Trump knows more about ISIS than U.S. generals do. Trump, who never held public office, is more qualified than Clinton, a former senator and secretary of state. A demagogue is better than any Democrat. The poor, sick, elderly and environment don’t matter. Evangelists who back Trump aren’t hypocritical. A cabinet of billionaires and millionaires cares about the middle class. Eliminating unions is good for laborers, miners and production workers. Hollywood isn’t credible because it’s liberal. Klansmen, white supremacists and neo-Nazis don’t overwhelmingly support Trump. U.S. intelligence isn’t credible except for the obviously right-leaning FBI. Trump won’t eliminate taxes on billionaires or raise taxes on the middle class. America stopped being great.
R.P. Kress
Nicholasville
Comments