Would be pay for Trump’s wall twice?

I’m just trying to make sense of this.
President Donald Trump is going to build a wall with taxpayer money up front, which is to be reimbursed in the future by Mexico. To effect this reimbursement, he proposes a 20-percent import tax on products coming from Mexico: automobiles and parts, clothing, avocados, etc.
To afford this tax, companies subjected to it will pass at least part of the cost on to consumers — those consumers being Americans.
So we Americans pay for the wall up front, then we reimburse this payment through tax payments. Paid by us through consumption.
Not only will Mexico not pay for the wall, we Americans will pay for it twice — at least my fellow guacamole enthusiasts and I will.
Am I incorrect thinking this? I honestly want to know.
Aaron Miller
Lexington
