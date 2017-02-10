Partisan double standard

Why, when a president-elect from the Democrat Party is sworn into office, are there numerous parties, marches, concerts and then everyone goes home, but when a president-elect from the Republican Party is sworn into office, are there numerous parties, marches, concerts and protests?
Why, when a Democrat is sworn in, are Republicans told it’s our responsibility to unite behind the new president, but when a Republican is sworn, we are told it’s our responsibility to heal the divided country?
Why, when a Democrat is sworn in is the result of a “hard-fought campaign,” but when a Republican is sworn in, it’s the result of a “vicious, mud-slinging battle?”
Why are there no property-destroying and car-burning protests by thousands of conservative marchers?
Why, when we know every liberal is not a rioter, does it seem every rioter is a liberal?
Why does it seem that liberals hold giant marches asking the government to understand their pain and do something to help, but conservatives hold giant marches asking the government to leave them alone and let them handle their own pain?
Joe Mercer
Lexington
