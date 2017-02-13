Legislators cowardly in standing up to NRA

The utter cowardice of the Kentucky legislature and executive branch is again on vivid display in the fine print of Senate Bill 7, which rolls back restrictions on carrying concealed weapons.
As introduced, the bill would lower the legal age to carry a concealed weapon from 21 to 18 and eliminate a variety of requirements for obtaining a concealed-carry permit, including background checks and the completion of a training course.
Like all other bills written by the National Rifle Association weakening gun restrictions, the bill explicitly carves out a protection for the legislators who will vote on it. It would not allow a member of the public to carry a concealed weapon into the General Assembly’s legislative chambers.
If the legislative branch and our governor are serious about this bill, then strip the exemption and conduct a vote. When the vote fails — as it will — add the exemption back and vote again. Let those who change their vote explain to police officers why they do not deserve the same protections as legislators.
Let them explain why carrying concealed weapons makes the workplaces and public spaces of all other Kentuckians safer, while the legislature needs special protection.
Matt Hegarty
Lexington
