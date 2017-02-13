Pass victims’ rights bill

In 2014, my 21-year-old son lost his life after getting caught in a crossfire at Duncan Park in Lexington. After his death, I started the Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project to address violence in our community. I also pledged to support initiatives that would end biases in our legal system.
One of those is Marsy’s Law for Kentucky, an initiative to incorporate a victims’ bill of rights in state law.
In Kentucky, only the rights of those accused and convicted of crimes are spelled out. Victims and their families have none. Marsy’s Law would have given me the right to have a voice in the criminal justice process and to feel like I was heard. I encourage our legislators to pass Marsy’s Law. It will go a long way in preventing victims and their families from continuing to suffer at the hands of our justice system.
Anita Franklin
Lexington
