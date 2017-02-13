Ky. women unheard on reproductive rights

Kentucky’s legislature and governor seem to believe the 13th Amendment does not apply to certain classes of U.S. citizens in Kentucky with respect to personal reproductive rights. For their benefit, here is some advice on the subject from a letter by Abigail Adams to her husband, John, in 1776:
“I long to hear that you have declared an independency — and by the way in the New Code of Laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make I desire you would Remember the Ladies, and be more generous to them than to your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.”
Mark Coyne
Lexington
