Concealed-carry bill a danger to police

Kentucky police oppose a bill that would deregulate concealed weapons, but our legislators still support it. Why? Senate Bill 7 would allow anyone over 18 to conceal a deadly weapon without registration or training.
Because owners of concealed weapons won’t be registered, police will have to assume that everyone they pull over is carrying a loaded gun.
This is an unneeded stress that will make the jobs of police much more difficult and could lead to more accidental civilian fatalities; after all, there is no required training for being pulled over, so someone reaching for their registration might incite the officer to raise his weapon in defense, which could escalate.
This is not only dangerous to police officers, but all Kentucky citizens. It also will steal money from the police. Currently, a large portion of the registration for a concealed-weapon permit helps fund police agencies. With SB7, that registration will no longer exist.
This is the most important safety issue in our community, so where are the Blue Lives Matter people? Why is no one defending the men and women in service who protect our lives on a daily basis?
Bronson O’Quinn
Lexington
