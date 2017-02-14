Stop concealed-carry bill

If passed, Senate Bill 7 will allow teen-agers and mentally unstable individuals to conceal loaded guns legally in crowded streets, malls, parks and other public places. Clearly this is not the environment that the majority of citizens want.
Eighty-eight percent of voters oppose laws allowing people to carry concealed loaded weapons in public without permits, according to a 2015 national survey by Strategies 360. Yet, passing SB7 will make it legal for Kentucky citizens to carry hidden loaded guns without passing background checks or having any gun-safety training.
Knowing that untrained individuals are carrying hidden loaded weapons that they could accidentally drop and discharge, harming or killing a bystander is disturbing. Knowing they could fire their weapon to “help” in a volatile situation is far from comforting, too. No one wants to be caught in a crossfire of untrained people having a shoot-out. How are the police even to know who the good guys and bad guys are?
Please discourage your representatives from passing this bill. It is not in the interest of public safety nor Kentucky citizens’ wishes.
Joyce Koch
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense
Louisville
