More than one religion in schools

I note that there is action in the Kentucky Senate on a bill to ensure access to school facilities for the expression for religious expression of the students.
I wonder how are schools going to structure their facilities to allow Muslim children to perform their daily prayers. Prayers at sunrise and midday will fall within school hours. Afternoon prayer may fall during after-school activities.
Prayers typically last five minutes and are performed in a kneeling/prostrate posture. Will this not require significant space and privacy? The times are different daily but the time each day is rigidly appointed. How will this affect the timing of classes, etc.?
What about many other faiths with specific manners of religious expression?
George W. Noe
Harrodsburg
