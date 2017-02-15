Shame on McConnell for Warren rebuke

Something remarkable and shameful has happened. A U.S. senator was prevented from reading words written by Coretta Scott King about Sen. Jeff Sessions during the consideration of his nomination to be attorney general.
The senator reading King’s letter was Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and the person who silenced her was our own Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
His refusal to allow the letter to be read was a misuse of Senate protocol, an insult to all who work for justice and equality, and an embarrassment to our state. Shame on McConnell.
Judy Johnson
Lexington
