Derailing public education

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie has introduced a bill to abolish the Department of Education. “States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students,” he wrote in his press release.
Local communities decide what’s best for our children. What a great idea. We should have parents, taxpayers and local communities deciding curricula and disciplinary policies in complete transparency and with democratically elected representation — not some out-of-state, for-profit charter-school chain that operates in total secrecy with no input even from the parents whose children are unfortunate enough to attend.
No wonder corruption and scandal dog charter schools nationwide. Just another reason to vote against charter schools and privatizing education.
Ivonne Rovira
Louisville
