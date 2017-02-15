Confused by McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s recent commentary about the new Supreme Court nominee leaves me with more questions than answers.
Have I got this right? When Republicans fail at their constitutional duty, it is principled opposition; when Democrats exercise their constitutional duty, it is obstructionism.
Also: When McConnell says the Supreme Court seat belongs to the American people, who is he referring to? He denied the choice to the people who twice elected Barack Obama. Can I assume he means the people who gave Hillary Clinton an overwhelming win in the popular vote in our most recent election?
Robert Milgate
Lexington
