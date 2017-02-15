Unqualified confirmation

Our two U.S. senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, just voted to confirm a secretary of education who’s only qualifications for the job are that she’s wealthy and a friend of the president.
Secretary of education is arguably one of the most important cabinet posts, as she will be the head of public education for the entire nation. Our children’s and grandchildren’s futures are at stake here, and our two senators chose partisan politics over the welfare of our children and our nation, to confirm an eminently unqualified candidate.
Shame on them.
Robert Gaidzik
Nicholasville
