Trumping humanitarians

I find it interesting and frightening that the United States has elected a president who ran a campaign based on trumped-up, exaggerated, false and unreasonable fears and innuendo —which he now feels compelled to address with exaggerated and unconscionable measures — castigating innocents and aspiring potential contributors to peace and prosperity and retreating to a cave, which the philosopher Plato decried in 400 BCE as both theoretically and practically unworkable.
I’ve also been struggling recently to grasp the wrongheadedness of liberalism and a progressive agenda. The most descriptive word for these allegedly degenerative “ologies” finally leaped out of the Herald-Leader on Feb. 2: “humanitarian.”
Lewis A. Kelly
Lexington
