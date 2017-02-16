Misleading letter

A Jan. 28 letter writer cited a study by the Mercatus Center, with Kentucky ranked near the bottom, arguing that this is because of pro-union policies, which recent action by the legislature will remedy.
This study, however, has absolutely nothing to do with such policies, nor with the overall financial condition or business climate of the state. Rather, it rates the fiscal health of state government.
Kentucky’s problem, as everybody knows, is the underfunded pension system, one of the major factors in the study, something that can only be remedied by fixing our outdated tax code. Lowering the wages of workers will not help in the slightest.
Jonathan Glixon
Lexington
