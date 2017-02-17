I agree with the Jan. 23 letter writer that women have the right to control their own bodies, but the baby in a woman’s womb is a living human being and should have the right to be born and to his/her own life.
Children are gifts from God and millions of them have been slaughtered. There’s a judgment day coming for all of us. On that day, abortionists will stand as murderers. Tens of thousands of innocent women and children were killed by all the bombing we did in World War II. The atomic bombs we dropped on Japan killed tens of thousands of innocent people. That’s war.
There’s nothing sweeter than a newborn baby. When a baby is aborted, it feels the same pain kids felt when bombs of war killed them.
Please give our unborn gifts from God a chance to live.
Marvin McFaddin
Paintsville
Comments