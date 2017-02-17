Whether or not you believe in global warming, pollution produced by non-renewable fossil fuels is hazardous to human health. It is not an alternate fact; it is a proven scientific fact.
Pollution from fossil fuels produces toxins and dioxins in the atmosphere. These include mercury, lead, benzene, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide. They have been proven to contribute to respiratory illnesses, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, birth defects and many forms of cancer. This should end the ludicrous debate on global warming, for if that doesn’t kill us, pollution will.
Common sense mandates we should seek clean renewable energy sources; the United States should lead the world in this endeavor.
Please, for our grandchildren’s sake, make America smart again.
Stephen Stanley
Lexington
Comments