Cycling safety

While I would support the passage of a statute requiring safe passing of bicyclists by drivers as proposed in the Feb. 6 Herald-Leader, the more important fix is more straightforward: Enforce laws on the books now.
For instance, all too often I see bicyclists fail to even slow down at intersections where their traffic direction has either a red light or stop sign. I frequently observe many other unsafe and illegal practices by cyclists. While new statutes are being debated, how about encouraging police departments to rigorously enforce existing traffic ordinances and laws for the safety of us all?
Christopher Campbell
Lexington
