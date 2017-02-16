Pinocchio for president

After watching CNN and Fox news programs and NBC’s “Meet the Press” and listening to White House chief of staff Reince Preibus telling lies about several issues pertaining to President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and Trump spokespeople Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway backing up those lies, it’s pretty pathetic that Trump told them to make statements that were not true or correct.
If Trump can lie to the American public on these issues, how will he be able to face and meet with other world leaders? Can American citizens trust our lives and future with Trump as our president?
Maybe we should have elected Pinocchio; at least we knew where he was coming from.
Pete Herrera
Van Lear
