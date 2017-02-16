Benghazi facts

Now that Hillary Clinton lost the election, Fox News can end the four-year coverage of the 2012 attack on the Benghazi consulate. During all that coverage, Fox overlooked a few facts:
1. During the Bush administration, between 2002 and 2008, 13 embassies or consulates were attacked. In those attacks 98 people were killed, including 12 Americans, and 64 were wounded.
2. Seven of the attacks were military-style assaults by terrorists like the Benghazi attack.
3. The consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, and the embassy in Sana’a, Yemen, were each attacked twice.
4. Fox News never blamed President George W. Bush or his secretaries of state, Colin Powell or Condoleezza Rice, for any of the 13 attacks.
5. In fiscal year 2011, Congress cut $128 million from the Obama administration’s request for embassy security funding.
6. House Republicans cut even more funds for embassy security in fiscal year 2012, reducing the State Department’s request by $331 million.
7. House Republicans spent 28 months and $7.8 million investigating the Benghazi attack, finally wrapping up in December 2016 without being able to find anyone at fault.
Kevin Kline
Lexington
