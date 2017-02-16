What would Putin do?
I’m president of the United States but don’t believe my spy agencies that the Russians affected our elections. (It makes me look bad). No need to look into this.
But I will immediately investigate the phantom and widely debunked, made-up (by me), anti-fact that 3 million illegals voted against me. (It makes me look bad.)
Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush would be all over the Russians on this one because those Republican presidents would put America, not their hurt feelings, first.
It’s called leadership. (Hmmm. What would Putin do?)
T. J. Neary
Lexington
