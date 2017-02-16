Wall shames Lady Liberty

A wall along the Mexican border will be a symbol to the world that the United States no longer recognizes our principle of democracy.
Our Statue of Liberty has been our worldwide symbol proclaiming the U. S. as the greatest democracy on the planet. We have emphasized this to our children at home and in schools and civic life.
If built, the wall will go the way of the Great Wall of China and Germany’s Berlin Wall. Walls are built to be torn down.
Having the Statue of Liberty as our national symbol and then building a wall across the Mexican border just doesn’t make sense. They are exact opposites.
Our grand lady, standing more than 300 feet tall, must be shedding tears of sadness as our nation discusses the building of a wall that will be sacrilege to her legacy.
Simeon Fields
Emmalena
Comments