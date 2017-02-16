Liberals can’t accept loss

It is common to see letters from the pro-Hillary Clinton crowd and columns by Morehead State University professor Jack Weir bemoaning the fact that Clinton lost the Electoral College vote, as established by the election rules, although she received more popular votes than did Donald Trump.
The states Trump won had more electoral votes than the states Clinton won. These are the rules under which the election was contested, and Trump won with those rules.
Liberals just can’t accept the fact that they lost the election.
Bruce K. Parsley
Winchester
