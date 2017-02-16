Reject Trump’s propaganda

When do simple lies become propaganda? Most experts define propaganda as a pattern of intentional lies used to promote a political cause. Political propaganda influences and alters the perception of a population to create an alternative reality.
Propaganda is what a senior adviser to President Donald Trump calls “alternative facts,” to which she claims the president is entitled.
For the first time in my 66 years, I’m concerned that America is awash in a wave of propaganda. And, sadly the origin is the president himself. He is the modern-day version of Tokyo Rose and Axis Sally.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Trump “lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth. And he had a pattern that I think is straight out of a psychology textbook. His response is to accuse everybody else of lying.”
Choose not to believe. Challenge the lies. Resist the falsehoods. Reject alternate reality. Act to compel elected representatives to do the same. Do it for the sake of your children and grandchildren. We worked hard to build America for them. Let’s not lose it now.
Stacy V. Bearse
Nicholasville
