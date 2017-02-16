Crawl in a hole, liberals

The election is over, and it is said that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million. I believe that if you deduct the illegal votes you would find that Trump won the popular vote as well as the Electoral College vote. There are 2.4 million illegal immigrants in California alone. All you need to vote in California is a driver’s license. In Kentucky, you can use a credit card as your ID. This has to change.
I’m glad that America finally woke up. I was shocked when President Barack Obama won a second term. The Obama administration had to be the worst in the history of our country. Now hapless, whining, crying liberals can go crawl in their holes and suffer like we did for the last eight years. And they can take Madonna, Ashley Judd and Meryl Streep with them.
Doyle Glass
Lexington
