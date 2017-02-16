Bevin’s life sanctity hypocrisy

Jan. 27 was the annual March for Life against abortion in Washington. In recognition of the event, Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted on his official governor’s Twitter account: “It is an honor to be governor of a state that so overwhelmingly values the sanctity of life.”
While I think his sentiment is nice, I thought about the fact that more than 20 percent of Kentucky’s children are food insecure and that, in Lexington alone, a few thousand school-aged children are homeless.
Bevin has the power to help improve the lives of these children. Since he is doing nothing to help, it leaves one to believe that he feels the sanctity of life ends at birth.
Walter Frazier
Lexington
Comments