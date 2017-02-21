Ky. imposing theocracy

Will we have a Kentucky theocracy? It would seem so, if our Republican government has its way.
Senate Bill 278, which is flying through the legislature, will allow, among other things, the Bible to be taught in tax-funded public schools. It would seem that the separation of church and state no longer need be followed in the Republican state of Kentucky
First and foremost, if the Christian Bible is taught in public schools then books from other religions must be taught as well. Although Kentucky’s Christians are the largest religious group in the state, Christianity is not the only religion. Do you see the flood gates opening?
Reverse Kentucky reality for a minute and imagine that the Muslim government of Kentucky has passed a law requiring the Koran and only the Koran be taught in Kentucky schools.
There’s a reason for the separation of church and state.
Phil Greer
Frankfort
Comments