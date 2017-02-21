It’s about vetting, not bias

Columnist Tom Eblen leaps to publicize a supposed unfair ban on Muslims with heart-wrenching photos about terrified families, when in fact there is no Muslim ban, just a temporary vetting. And it’s not Islamophobia. It’s slowing down the influx of immigrants until we can properly screen them. Eblen knows that, but hatred of President Donald Trump trumps common sense, i.e. see cartoonist Joel Pett.
A look around will also show a large number of Trump supporters on mission trips, working in churches with displaced refugees and sharing resources with the less fortunate. Where are those profiles?
J.D. Mackey
Lexington
