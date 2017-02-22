Hold students accountable

Former secretary of state Trey Grayson’s support for Senate Bill 153, a new formula for college funding, sponsored by Sen. David Givens is another example of our society blaming lack of success in an endeavor on anything other than ourselves.
When I was in college, I knew that if I didn’t strive, work and study that I would flunk out and that it would be my fault, not the fault of the institution.
Our colleges and universities, while not perfect, attempt to turn out successful grads. Isn’t that what builds reputation and future support? Doesn’t the grad have pride and greater self confidence when he accomplishes his goal after hard work? Let our institutions of higher learning work out their own problems without this new formula. Believe me, they will because state support is being reduced and they will have to arrive at new solutions that suit their purposes and their students.
Paul David Jett
Richmond
