Support Israel, not its enemies

Israel’s settlements are not illegal, as a Feb. 3 letter said; they are built on Israel’s land, which it fought for and won in 1948 and which was deeded to Israel 4,000 years ago. In 1967, Israel regained Jerusalem. Israel has never been the aggressor. It fights only in self-defense.
Enemies have always tried to take away Israel’s land and now they want to wipe Israel off the map.
Annexations? Israel has given away land twice in hopes of gaining peace, but received only more bombings from closer range.
Forcibly curtailing Palestinians’ human rights? They have more rights in Israel than they would anywhere else.
Israel has earned more Nobel Prizes than any other nation, even as small as it is. Israelis are always among the first to respond with help when disaster strikes anywhere. They bend over backward in an effort to keep peace, but the Palestinians keep attacking.
If the Palestinians really want a homeland of their own, why do they pick on tiny Israel, when there is so much more land in the surrounding Arab countries?
It’s amazing how gullible some are to believe the lies spread against Israel. We should not think about boycotts, divestments and sanctions, but support Israel any way we can.
Marie Garland
Danville
